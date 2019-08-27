For years, London Heathrow Airport, with its 14-mile proximity to the city center, has been favored by business travelers. Consequently, airlines fight to get slots there. Given its runway capacity constraints, those slots are like gold dust and have changed hands for as much as $75 million for two pairs in recent years. That situation is unlikely to change until a planned third runway becomes operational sometime in the next decade. Heathrow handled 80 million passengers in ...