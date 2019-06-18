A masterplan for London Heathrow Airport’s expansion and third runway has been published and made available for public comment and consultation through Sept. 13.

The phased proposal would see the new runway built by 2026, but the entire expansion plan continuing to 2050.

Video and website explainers emphasize environmental and sustainability initiatives--such as green parks in and around the terminals, public transport connections, low emission zones and cycle paths—and high-tech, automated terminal check-in and baggage handling facilities.

But the plan also requires massive construction projects in the area and compulsory purchases of land and properties in the Heathrow vicinity. One village and more than 700 homes would be cleared to make way for the project.

Rivers will need to be diverted, roads moved and the M25 motorway that circles Greater London will be rerouted through a tunnel under the new runway.

A UK High Court’s dismissal of legal challenges against the third runway has allowed the Heathrow expansion plan to move ahead, but there remains significant opposition, particularly among environmentalists.

Karen Walker karen.walker@informa.com