Hawaiian Airlines is dramatically improving its access to the Australasian market, thanks to an expansion of its codeshare agreement with Virgin Australia. Hawaiian will codeshare on many of Virgin’s domestic flights under the new deal, as well as on some of Virgin’s flights between Australia and New Zealand. This will allow customers to book one-stop flights to Hawaii from more Australasian destinations, connecting in Hawaiian’s two Australian gateways. Currently, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Hawaiian, Virgin Australia expand partnership " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.