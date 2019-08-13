Hawaiian Airlines is continuing to boost services at its secondary hub in Maui by opening new routes to the US mainland with Airbus A321neos.

The carrier will launch 4X-weekly flights between Maui and Las Vegas (Nevada) Dec. 15, which will become Hawaiian’s ninth route from Maui to the US mainland, an airline spokesman said.

Maui is the airline’s second-busiest Hawaii hub, behind Honolulu. Three Maui routes use A330s and the remainder use A321neos.

Hawaiian currently operates flights from Honolulu to Las Vegas; the airline has previously flown between Maui and Las Vegas from October 2010 to October 2012.

In addition to the new Las Vegas route, the Hawaiian flag carrier has also announced two more A321neo services, both on existing routes. These are a 3X-weekly flight between Honolulu and Seattle (Washington state), and a seasonal winter service between Maui and Los Angeles (California). These routes are already served by daily A330 flights.

The Maui-Las Vegas flight is a good example of the type of secondary routes made viable by the operating characteristics of the A321neo. The carrier has now received 13 of the type, with another five yet to be delivered. Hawaiian expects to have 17 by year-end, and the final one next year.

Many A321neos are used on flights to and from Hawaiian airports other than Honolulu. These include flights from Maui to Portland (Oregon); Oakland, Sacramento, San Jose and San Diego, California, with A321neos to be used on flights to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco later this year. These aircraft also operate on flights from Lihue to Oakland and Los Angeles, and from Kona to Los Angeles.

