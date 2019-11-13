Hawaiian Airlines A330-200
Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines (JAL) are hoping changes to their proposed joint venture (JV) will cause the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to reverse its tentative decision denying the pair antitrust immunity (ATI). The department approved the carriers’ agreement to operate a JV between Hawaii and Japan in early October, but declined their request for ATI, reasoning at the time that the agreement “would not offer consumers any more benefits than they would be likely ...
