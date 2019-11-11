Gulf Air has added three new destinations to its routes portfolio that fit in with its “boutique carrier” strategy.

In January, the Bahraini flag carrier said it aims to reinforce its focus on product and customer experience, creating a personalized service that it hopes would allow it to stand out against much larger regional rivals such as Emirates Airline, Etihad and Qatar Airways.

The airline has now added what it describes as three “premium leisure destinations” that it hopes will also appeal to business travelers.

Gulf Air will start to fly daily to Milan, Italy, from July 2020 on its new Airbus A321neo, while it will operate to Munich (Germany) and Mykonos (Greece) over the peak summer period from July to September with 4X-weekly and 3X-weekly flights, respectively.

Making a return for the summer 2020 season after a successful introduction last summer will be Malaga (Spain) with a 2X-weekly service and Salalah (Oman), which will be served 3X-weekly.

Salalah, in the southwest of the sultanate, catches the edge of the Indian Ocean monsoon and is an increasingly popular destination for residents of the Gulf states, who enjoy the mists, drizzle and 20C temperatures brought by the monsoon at a time when the rest of the Arabian Peninsula is well above 40C.

“Gulf Air’s network is designed for our customers giving them a choice to travel to/from Bahrain or to a number of destinations connecting through Bahrain,” Gulf Air CEO Krešimir Kučko said.

“Focal and balanced expansion into Europe for 2020 is aimed to support the strong infrastructure in tourism and trade. Milan and Munich … are very popular to our worldwide customer base for leisure and business travel. Mykonos will also be a great boutique seasonal summer destination in Greece.

“As our fleet expands and with the arrival of our new Airbus A321neo and more [Boeing 787] Dreamliners next year, we can now reach further places and serve more long-haul regions.”

The airline’s network is expanding tactically, with feeder cities balanced from the east and west of Bahrain. Gulf Air is in the middle of a fleet modernization program and has received seven 787-9s and four Airbus A320neo aircraft since 2018.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com