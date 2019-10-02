Paris airports operator Groupe ADP has signed an MOU with the Bolivian government for exclusive negotiations on a 30-year contract to cover the operation and development of Viru Viru International Airport in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia.

Groupe ADP—which operates airports including Paris Charles de Gaulle and Paris Orly—is set to oversee design, construction, operation, maintenance and financing of Viru Viru International Airport, including existing facilities and necessary extensions for the 30-year term of the contract, if final agreement is reached.

Viru Viru airport—the country’s largest, handling 2.9 million passengers in 2018—is the main gateway to Bolivia by air. It has experienced strong traffic growth of nearly 10% per year over the last 10 years, Groupe ADP said Oct. 1. The airport is located in Bolivia’s largest city, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, which has 1.7 million inhabitants.

The French airports operator said it would make use of its own expertise as well as involve local stakeholders.

Groupe ADP chief international officer Fernando Echegaray said: “Groupe ADP already successfully operates 25 airports worldwide, including the Santiago de Chile Airport, and we are honored by the confidence shown by the Bolivian authorities in signing this MOU.”

He added: “Bolivia is a country with a robust economy, a strong growth potential and a coherent development plan for its aviation sector. Groupe ADP will be able, together with the authorities and numerous local players, to participate in this development and to spread its global airport expertise to offer a unique experience for Viru Viru passengers.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk