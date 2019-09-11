Germany’s Memmingen Airport will shut down operations from Sept. 17-30 to modify the runway to international and European standards.

Memmingen, a former military air base, is one of three civil airports in Bavaria and is used mainly by LCCs and charter airlines.

The airport’s current 2,981-meter (1.85 mi.) runway does not conform to international and European standards. In addition, the runway is currently 30 m (98.4 ft.) wide and will need to be widened to 45 m.

The airport’s two main carriers—Irish LCC Ryanair, Eastern and Central European LCC Wizz Air (as well as several charter airlines)—have postponed all services during the closure.

Ryanair has two aircraft based in Memmingen.

In addition to runway renovations, the airport will renew the landing system, expand the luggage hall, enlarge the apron areas and build a rainwater retention basin.

All work is expected to be completed in 2021.

Memmingen handled 1.5 million passengers in 2018.

