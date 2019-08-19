Aeroflot LCC Pobeda Airlines performed a Boeing 737-800 test flight from Moscow Vnukovo to the new Gagarin International Airport in Saratov, southwestern Russia, Aug. 18.

Airport operator SarAero-Invest, a member of Airports of Regions, gained its operator´s certificate at the same time. The airport begins operations Aug. 20.

Gagarin is located 20km from Saratov. It was built as a public-private partnership and the Russian government invested RUB7.22 billion ($108.2 million), to build a 3,000x45 meter runway, an apron for 21 aircraft, taxiways, lighting facilities and air traffic control tower.

SarAero-Invest, meanwhile, invested RUB8 billion for a 23,054 square meter terminal with 13 check-in desks and three boarding bridges. The airport is capable of handling 570 passengers per hour, or 1 million passengers per year.

Airports of Regions is a subsidiary of Renova Group, also operating Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo, Kurumoch Airport in Samara, Strigino International Airport in Nizhny Novgorod and Platov International Airport in Rostov-on-Don.

The old Saratov Tsentralny airport will be closed shortly after Gagarin launch. It handled 425,867 passengers in 2018, down 11.5% year-over-year. Aeroflot, S7 Airlines, RusLine Airlines, Nordwind Airlines and Pegas Fly serve Saratov from Moscow airports. Pegas Fly also performs flights from Saratov to Anatalya (Turkey) and Simferopol (Crimea).

Polina Montag-Girmes Montag.girmes@gmail.com