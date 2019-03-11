Government proposals to improve competitiveness in the French air transport sector do not go far enough, the FNAM industry body representing French airlines said March 11. The French government has been consulting with the transport industry in a year-long summit known as “Les Assises du Transport,” aiming to improve the competitiveness of French players in a sector that contribute 4.3% of French GDP and a turnover of €90 billion ($101 billion). However, French ...