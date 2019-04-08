Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport is conducting a six-week trial of a robotic head that can greet passengers and answer their questions such as how to find their gate, a restaurant or how to access free Wi-Fi.

The robotic concierge is called FRAnny and uses artificial intelligence and a cloud-based voice-user interface. The trial will evaluate FRAnny in terms of functionality, customer acceptance and practical usefulness in everyday situations, Fraport said in a release April 8.

FRAnny is able to understand and answer questions relating to travel, airport facilities and flight information and can communicate in German, English and seven other languages.

Fraport and Deutsche Bahn have been jointly exploring the potential of artificially intelligent, voice-based customer service systems since 2017. The first pilot program took place at Frankfurt Airport in spring 2018 using FRAnny’s predecessor: after approximately 4,400 interactions, 75% of passengers rated their exchange positively, Fraport said.

Karen Walker Karen.walker@informa.com