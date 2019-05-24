Frankfurt-based Fraport AG has acquired an additional 10% stake in Lima Airport Partners (LAP), raising its ownership to 80.1% of the operator of Jorge Chávez International Airport in Peru.

Fraport purchased the stake from AC Capitales’ Infrastructure Fund, which held it for over 10 years.

The deal strengthens Fraport’s position as LAP’s main shareholder as the Lima airport prepares for a major expansion, which will include a second runway, a new passenger terminal, and related facilities and infrastructure.

In 2018, the airport handled 22.1 million passengers, up 7.3 percent from the previous year. The expansion will increase annual passenger capacity to 30 million.

Fraport also signed concession agreements in 2017 with the Brazilian government to manage and develop Brazil’s Fortaleza International and Porto Alegre International airports.

LAP also announced that the Jorge Chávez runway will be closed from 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. June 1-15 for maintenance.

