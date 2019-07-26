A new seven-lane security checkpoint at Frankfurt Airport uses state-of-the-art screening technology to reduce passenger wait times, according to airport operator Fraport AG.

The checkpoint, a joint effort of Fraport and the German Federal Police, is housed in a purpose-built extension to Concourse A at Terminal 1.

The new control lane configuration allows more passengers to present hand baggage for screening, and travelers can pass slower passengers in the same lane, Fraport said. The lanes also provide more space for analyzing X-rays and performing manual checks, which are conducted by security service companies on behalf of the Federal Police.

An initial version of the Smiths Detection screening technology for the new checkpoint has been in trial use at the airport since November 2018.

“Thanks to the new control lanes, considerably more passengers can now pass through security control in Concourse A, resulting in shorter waiting times,” Fraport CEO Schulte said.

The new lanes were opened July 24 after six months of construction. The final construction phase will begin in October and the new lanes will be redeployed at other checkpoints in the airport’s two terminals. They will return to the extension when construction is complete in time for the 2020 summer season.

The Federal Police currently operate 186 security control lanes at Frankfurt Airport.

The new lane configuration will be gradually rolled out throughout the airport’s terminals, including at the future Terminal 3, which is currently under construction.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at