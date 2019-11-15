French airline Air Caraibes is boosting frequencies in its winter schedule, with the arrival of an Airbus A350-1000 set for January 2020.

The new A350-1000 will seat 429 passengers and will operate on the airline’s key Paris-Caribbean routes.

Air Caraibes is part of Groupe Dubreuil, also the parent company of low-cost, long-haul carrier French Bee.

Air Caraibes is performing strongly in a tough operating environment, which has seen the demise of fellow French airlines Aigle Azur and XL Airways in recent months.

“The airline has managed excellent performance in a competitive and turbulent market,” Air Caraibes said Nov. 15, adding that its core transatlantic routes from Paris Orly to Pointe-a-Pitre in Guadeloupe and Fort-de-France in Martinique had achieved load factors of 90% and 90.2%, respectively.

In terms of market share, Air Caraibes is first on the Paris Orly-Fort-de-France route and second on Paris Orly-Pointe-a-Pitre. Demand remains dynamic on its route to French Guiana, the carrier said.

The recent arrival of a 287-seat A330-200 in the Air Caraibes fleet means the company has been able to boost its winter 2019-20 schedule to Caribbean and Dominican Republic destinations, the airline said, adding that it offers up to three flights a day on the key Paris Orly-Pointe-a-Pitre and Paris Orly-Fort-de-France routes.

After January 2020, the airline’s transatlantic fleet will be made up of 10 Airbus widebodies: one A350-1000, three A320-900s and six A330s; it will add a third ATR 72-600 to the regional fleet by year-end.

Air Caraibes has been using an A350-900 to serve French Guiana since July 29, and will add a sixth weekly frequency on Dec. 20. A third weekly flight to Saint-Martin was added Oct. 20. The airline has been operating an A350-900 service to Punta Cana since Sept. 14 and will use the same aircraft type to serve Santo Domingo from Dec. 15.

The carrier will also serve Port-au-Prince, Haiti, using an A350-900 from Dec. 15. On flights to Havana, Cuba, Air Caraibes will offer up to 4X-weekly services during the peak season from Dec. 20 to the end of April 2020.

