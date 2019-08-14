Dubai-based LCC flydubai will expand services to Thailand and Myanmar by adding Krabi and Yangon routes to its network this winter.

Flydubai plans to launch daily Dubai-Yangon (Myanmar)-Krabi (Thailand) services, from Dec. 10, becoming the first United Arab Emirates (UAE) carrier to offer direct flights to Krabi.

The flights, which will be on a codeshare agreement with Emirates Airline, will depart from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said, “Over the past 10 years we have remained committed to opening up underserved markets, enabling millions of passengers to travel with more ease from as far as Helsinki in the west to Krabi in the east via Dubai’s aviation hub.”

The partnership with Emirates, which has been in place since 2017, goes beyond codesharing and includes integrated network collaboration with coordinated scheduling.

It was not immediately clear which aircraft would operate the new route—Boeing 737-800s or the 737 MAX, which have been grounded since March with no confirmed return-to-service date.

“We have not wet leased any aircraft [for new routes]. We have 44 Boeing 737-800NGs in our fleet, with a total of 14 737 MAX 8s and 9s, which are grounded,” a flydubai spokesperson in Dubai told ATW.

The global 380-aircraft strong MAX fleet has been grounded since mid-March, following the second fatal MAX accident in five months. Boeing halted deliveries just after the grounding, but has been producing MAXs and now has nearly 200 in storage that will be delivered after regulators clear the model for revenue service.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at