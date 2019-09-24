UK carrier Flybe is pulling out of another regional airport, a week after announcing it was closing its base on the Isle of Man.

The Exeter-based airline, which earlier this year was the subject of a takeover by the Connect Airways consortium headed by Virgin Atlantic, has announced it will end all services from Doncaster Sheffield Airport in the north of England.

The airline had previously announced it intended to close its base for two Embraer E175 regional jets at Doncaster Sheffield at the end of October while retaining two services—to Belfast City in Northern Ireland and Amsterdam Schiphol—operated by De Havilland Dash 8-400 turboprops.

Now, however, the airline said that following “an exhaustive network review to strengthen the commercial viability of its 2019-20 winter schedule, further optimize its flying program and improve profitability,” it plans to exit the airport completely.

“It was announced back in April that the airline’s base at Doncaster Sheffield Airport will close when the two jets based there are withdrawn and returned to the lessors at the end of October. This meant that the two remaining routes on sale for the winter to Amsterdam and Belfast City would be operated by smaller Q400 aircraft flying from another base.”

However, Flybe said, neither route had attracted sufficient forward bookings to allow them to continue and that “with regret” it would be ending its presence at the airport.

The final flights will operate Oct. 26, at the end of the summer timetable.

