Helsinki-based Finnair plans to operate to Beijing Daxing International Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport from Nov. 3.

The oneworld member will launch 3X-weekly Helsinki-Beijing Daxing Airbus A330 services, in addition to its daily Helsinki-Beijing Capital flights.

The Beijing Daxing airport is scheduled to open for operations by Sept. 30.

“With the new flights, we can offer even better connections between Beijing and our 100 destinations in Europe,” Finnair CCO Ole Orvér said.

“Our aim is to continue to grow our presence in China. The new Beijing Daxing International Airport will become a key hub for international travel to and from China,” Orvér said.

Finnair recently announced new codeshare agreements with Guangzhou-based China Southern Airlines and Shanghai-based Juneyao Air.

Finnair CEO Topi Manner called the codeshares “stepping stones for us in China to increase our presence there.”

Finnair operates to seven cities in greater China with 42 weekly flights this summer.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at