Finland flag carrier Finnair and Chile’s LATAM Airlines Group have signed a codeshare agreement, which becomes effective Oct. 1.

The partnership will provide Helsinki-based Finnair with connectivity between the Finnish capital hub and LATAM’s hubs in São Paulo Guarulhos (Brazil) and Santiago (Chile), via five European gateways:

London Heathrow (UK);

Paris Charles de Gaulle (France);

Madrid Barajas (Spain);

Barcelona El Prat (Spain); and

Milan Malpensa (Italy).

Finnair’s AY code will be added to LATAM’s transatlantic flights between Finnair’s gateways in Europe and LATAM’s hubs in São Paulo and Santiago.

LATAM’s LA code will be added to Finnair’s flights between Helsinki and London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Milan.

“As part of our commitment to connecting Latin America with the world, this new agreement will offer our passengers easier access to [more European] destinations,” LATAM Airlines Group director-strategic alliances Soledad Berrios said.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at