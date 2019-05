Finland flag carrier Finnair and Shanghai-based Juneyao Air have signed a codeshare agreement, which becomes effective June 28.

The partnership with Juneyao Air will provide Helsinki-based Finnair with connectivity between the Finnish capital and Shanghai Pudong International Airport and beyond.

Oneworld alliance member Finnair will connect with Juneyao Air from Shanghai to Harbin, Shenyang, Dalian, Qingdao, Xi’an, Chongqing, Kunming, Xiamen and Fuzhou (China).

Finnair’s AY code will be added on Juneyao Air domestic routes between Nanjing and Xi’an, Chongqing and Zhangjiajie.

Star Alliance member Juneyao Air will place its HO code on Finnair’s daily Shanghai-Helsinki route, as well as on domestic routes from Helsinki to Ivalo, Rovaniemi, Kemi, Kuopio and Oulu.

During the summer 2019 period, Finnair plans to operate up to 42 weekly flights between Greater China and Helsinki.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at