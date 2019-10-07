Helsinki-based Finnair plans to launch flights to Tokyo Haneda Airport from summer 2020.

The oneworld member will operate daily Helsinki-Tokyo Haneda services, in addition to its existing daily Helsinki-Tokyo Narita flights.

“Finnair has operated over 35 years between Japan and Finland. With the new flights, we are happy to offer even better connections between Tokyo and over 100 destinations in Europe,” CCO Ole Orvér, adding the carrier has a strong commitment to Narita and will continue flying from there as well.

The new Haneda service will be a codeshare with oneworld alliance partner Japan Airlines, which has a wide domestic network of connecting flights from Haneda onward.

Finnair currently operates to four destinations in Japan—Tokyo Narita, Osaka Kansai, Nagoya and Fukuoka. Japan is Finnair’s largest market outside its home market Finland.

The latest addition to Finnair’s network in Japan will be Sapporo, starting from Dec. 15.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at