Finnair and China Southern Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement, effective June 1, providing connectivity on Chinese and European routes.

The agreement includes the Finnair route between Helsinki and Guangzhou, where passengers will be able to connect with China Southern to Changsha, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Sanya, Wenzhou, Xiamen and Xi´an. Finnair recently moved to the new Terminal 2 in Guangzhou Baiyun Airport.

China Southern’s CZ code will be added to Finnair flights from Helsinki to Amsterdam; Billund and Copenhagen in Denmark; Goteborg and Stockholm in Sweden; London; Paris; and Riga, Latvia.

During the summer, Finnair plans to operate up to 42 weekly flights between China and Helsinki, including four to Guangzhou.

Finnair also recently signed a codeshare agreement with Shanghai-based Juneyao Air, effective June 28.

