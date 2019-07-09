FedEx Express has launched a new cargo service between Miami and the Colombian cities of Bogota and Medellin.

The 6X-weekly Boeing 767F flight aims to boost the export of perishable goods from Colombia via the FedEx Gateway facility at Miami International Airport, the company said.

“Adding capacity and a more direct connection to Miami will give Colombian businesses a stronger competitive advantage in reaching markets and customers worldwide,” Juan Cento, president of FedEx Express Latin America and the Caribbean, said. “This will also help bolster the local economy in the nation’s two largest cities, which are hubs for some of the country’s most important perishable freight, including flowers.”

The company’s upgraded Bogota and new Medellin facilities both offer cold-room capabilities and warehouse space for perishable freight. The perishable goods freight sector in the region is estimated at more than 6 million pounds per day, FedEx said.

