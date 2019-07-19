Taiwan’s EVA Air will start flying to Italy’s Milan Malpensa (MXP) Feb. 18, 2020, making it the first European destination that the airline has added in 20 years, after Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Paris and Vienna.

The 4X-weekly flight from Taipei Taoyuan airport will use a 316-seat Boeing 777-300ER. Under a bilateral agreement between Italy and Taiwan, two airlines from each country are allowed to fly 7X-weekly flights between Taiwan, Milan and Rome.

“We expect many travelers on the route to fly point-to-point between Taipei and Milan, but we also anticipate significant volumes of passengers and cargo transfer traffic on EVA Air’s network of 31 points in Asia, 18 in China and Brisbane in Australia,” Milan airport operator SEA Group VP-aviation business development Andrea Tucci said.

He added that the Asian market has grown 17% year-on-year in MXP, with 13 European and Asian carriers, such as Air China, Air India, Cathay Pacific, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways flying between the Italian city and 17 Asian destinations.

