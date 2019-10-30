Air Serbia and Finnair have agreed a codeshare to expand the reach of their respective networks at the opposite ends of Europe to their home bases.

The agreement, which came into operation at the start of the northern hemisphere winter schedules on Oct. 27, sees Air Serbia place its JU code on flights operated by Finnair between Helsinki, Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Oslo, Riga, Vilnius, Tartu and Tallinn. The Serbian airline has also added its code on a large number of Finnair’s domestic services, covering 15 points in the Nordic nation.

In return, Finnair is adding its AY code on Air Serbia-operated flights between Belgrade and Helsinki as well as flights between Belgrade and Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Tirana, Bucharest, Sofia, Skopje, Podgorica, Sarajevo, Tivat, Larnaca and Thessaloniki. This significantly extends Finnair’s reach throughout southeastern Europe.

“We are sure that … this strategically very important partnership will improve the economic relations of our countries,” Air Serbia GM for commercial and strategy Jiri Marek said.

“Our new codeshare partnership with Air Serbia is a great way for Finnair to expand its network and reach in Europe,” Finnair head of alliances and partnerships Philip Lewin added.

