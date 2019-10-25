Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and Saudia Arabian national carrier Saudia have significantly increased their codeshare agreement, which was initiated in October 2018.

Since then, the two airlines have placed their flight codes on each other’s services between Abu Dhabi and the Saudi Arabian cities of Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh and Medina. Saudia has also added its SV code to Etihad flights between Abu Dhabi and 12 more destinations—Ahmedabad, Belgrade, Brisbane, Chengdu, Chicago, Dusseldorf, Lagos, Melbourne, Moscow-Domodedovo, Rabat, Seychelles and Sydney—while Etihad has placed its EY code on Saudia flights to Peshawar, Multan, Port Sudan and Vienna.

Under the newly announced extension, Saudia will progressively add its code to Etihad services between Abu Dhabi and Amsterdam, Baku, Brussels, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kathmandu, Bangkok, Phuket, Nagoya, Tokyo and Seoul. The new codeshare destinations are subject to regulatory approval.

“Since announcing our partnership at this time last year, we have jointly achieved more than 53,500 passenger journeys, five times the 11,390 for the whole of 2018,” Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas said. “The increased collaboration we have announced will deliver even more growth to both airlines, provide greater choice for our passengers and freight customers, and further strengthen the ties between our nations.”

“Network growth and increased access to destinations provides our guests with greater flexibility and convenience,” Saudia DG Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser added.

