Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways plans to increase capacity to three of its significant Asian destinations in a response to growing traffic on the routes.

Larger aircraft will be employed on the routes to Shanghai and Chengdu in China, as well as to Seoul, South Korea.

“Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing air transport region in the world, and China is the fastest-growing individual market,” Etihad CCO Robin Kamark noted.

“As we continue to modernize our aircraft fleet, and as we work with tourism partners to increase visitor numbers to Abu Dhabi, we are deploying newer, larger planes to key markets throughout our network.”

China’s burgeoning middle classes have generated a huge surge in outbound tourism, a bonanza that many countries are eager to latch onto.

However, the largest individual increase in capacity will come in Etihad’s service to Seoul. Currently served by the 336-seat Boeing 787-10, the largest member of the 787 family, the South Korean capital service will be substantially upgraded to the 494-seat Airbus A380, a 47% increase in seat numbers.

For Chengdu, in south-central China, Etihad is upgrading its daily service from a 262-seat Airbus A330-200 to a 299-seat Boeing 787-9, a 14% increase in capacity.

Shanghai, China’s largest city, has been upgraded from a Boeing 787-9 to the larger Boeing 787-10, a 12% increase in seats.

With the upgrades of the Shanghai and Chengdu routes, Etihad now operates 787s to all four of its China gateways, having introduced the type to Hong Kong and Beijing earlier this year. As more 787s arrive from the manufacturer, they will start to appear on several more routes this year, including Frankfurt, Milan, Dublin, Johannesburg and Lagos. They have already been introduced to London and Rome so far this year.

