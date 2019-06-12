Ethiopian Airlines plans to launch 3X-weekly Addis Ababa-New York JFK services via Abidjan, Ivory Coast, beginning June 17.

With the addition of the new JFK services to the airline’s 4X-weekly services to New York Newark via Lome, Togo, Ethiopian will operate daily to New York.

“The US is one of our most important markets, owing to the presence of a large African diaspora and the promising multifaceted relations between Africa and the USA,” CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said. “With the new JFK services, Ethiopian will be serving 24 weekly flights between Africa and North America.”

The Star Alliance member also will soon add Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport service to its network, replacing its current Los Angeles route,” Gebremariam told ATW it the recent IATA AGM in Seoul.

“We are adding Houston and looking to add more points in the US as well as China and Europe,” he said.

