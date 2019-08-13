Ethiopian Airlines will expand services to India and within Africa by adding Bangalore and Beira (Mozambique) routes to its network this fall.

The Star Alliance member plans to launch 4X-weekly Addis Ababa-Bengaluru (India) services, from Oct. 27. The new route is in addition to its twice-daily flights to Mumbai and New Delhi, and complements its existing dedicated freighter flights to and from Bengaluru.

New 3X-weekly Addis Ababa-Beira services will be routed via Malawi, starting Sept. 3.

“Covering the largest network in Africa and connecting major world trading cities across our global network, we have been filling the connectivity vacuum in the continent not only with primary cities in countries, but also with secondary and tertiary cities and towns,” Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said.

Beira will also connect with the Ethiopian Mozambique Airlines hub in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital.

Ethiopian Mozambique Airlines, one of Ethiopian Airlines’ African startup carriers, serves eight domestic destinations from Maputo: Nampula, Tete, Pemba, Beira, Nacala, Quelimane, Vilankulos and Chimoio.

Separately, Ethiopian received its 25th Bombardier Dash 8 Q400, making it the carrier Africa’s largest Q400 operator.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at