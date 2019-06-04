Emirates Airline will launch the world’s shortest Airbus A380 scheduled sector on July 1.

The Dubai-based carrier will begin a double-daily A380 service to Muscat, the capital of Oman, which lies just 340km (184nm or 211 mi.) to the southeast.

“Oman is an important destination for Emirates, and we will continue to look at ways to grow our operations in the market to best serve our customers,” Emirates’ divisional SVP-commercial operations center Majid Al Mualla said.

The launch of the double-daily service will come exactly one year after the first deployment of a one-off A380 service that marked 25 years of Emirates’ operations to Oman. The carrier currently operates a 3X-daily Boeing 777 service to the Omani capital.

Both A380 Muscat services will be operated in a three-class configuration, with 429 economy seats on the lower deck, plus 76 flat-bed seats in business and 14 first-class suites on the upper deck.

“From its side, Muscat International Airport has demonstrated its readiness for this extraordinary event, and the arrival of these scheduled flights for this giant aircraft is a gain to prove the large airport capacity to accommodate an aircraft of this size,” Oman Airports CEO Aimen bin Ahmed Al Hosni said.

Oman is a popular destination for holidaying Emiratis and other Gulf Arab nationalities, particularly for a period in early summer when the Indian Ocean monsoon brushes the southwest Omani coast around the country’s second city, Salalah. This brings mist, rain and moderate temperatures to the area when the rest of the Arabian Peninsula is baking in temperatures of up to 50C (120F).

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com