In 2020, easyJet will base two more aircraft in France and open up seven new routes—four from Bordeaux, two from Toulouse and one from Nice—as the UK LCC continues expansion plans in the French market.

The increases will leave easyJet with a fleet of 41 Airbus aircraft, 1,700 employees in France and more than 300 routes operating to and from France, the airline said.

From Bordeaux, easyJet will serve Ajaccio, Figari and Olbia with seasonal flights, as well as a year-round service to Fuerteventura. The airline opened its Bordeaux base in March 2018 and is now adding a fifth Airbus A320.

From its Toulouse base, where easyJet is also adding a fifth aircraft in summer 2020, passengers will be able to fly to Rennes year-round and Cagliari in the summer season.

The carrier plans to add a flight between Nice and Minorca, Spain from summer 2020.

EasyJet country director for France Francois Bacchetta said: “In 2020, we will continue to strengthen connections between the French regions and Europe with a network that appeals to leisure and business customers and to stimulate the local economy with the creation of more than 70 jobs at our regional bases.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk