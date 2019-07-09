UK LCC easyJet will launch three new routes this winter from Manchester to Hurghada, Egypt; Rovaniemi, Lapland (Finland); and Verona, Italy.

The new destinations add to recent growth at Manchester, where the airline has added 12 new routes in the past year, easyJet said.

EasyJet UK country director Neil Slaven said: “Over the last year we’ve seen the delivery of five new aircraft to support our natural growth, which further reinforces our commitment to the expansion of our Manchester operations.”

The twice-weekly Hurghada route will begin Oct. 30, while twice-weekly Verona flights will start Oct. 28 using an A320. Twice-weekly Rovaniemi flights will begin Nov. 21.

EasyJet operates 67 routes and over 26,000 flights per year to and from Manchester.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk