Future airport growth will require a fundamental strategy shift in which new modes of transportation will help unlock “latent capacity,” Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said. Speaking at the Aviation Club UK in London Sept. 19, Griffiths said airports need a radical change in thinking. “I wonder if we’ll try to add a couple more horses to the carriage, rather than switching to the Model T [automobile],” he said. Griffiths said a “fundamental design ...