The US Department of Transportation (DOT) on Oct. 3 tentatively approved an agreement for Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines (JAL) to operate a joint venture (JV) between Hawaii and Japan, although it declined to grant the pair anti-trust immunity (ATI).

In addition to flights between Hawaii and Japan, the proposed JV will include service connecting from Hawaii via Japan to nine other Asian countries: China (including Hong Kong), Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Excluded from the JV are nonstop flights to and from Hawaii from those countries, as well as all flights to and from the mainland US.

By tentatively approving the JV, DOT found that the Hawaii-Japan market is likely to remain competitive, as the two carriers’ combined market share is less than half (49%).

DOT also dismissed concerns raised by New York-based JetBlue Airways over slot access at Tokyo Haneda Airport, saying the release of 12 new daytime slot pairs for US carriers, as well as the planned construction of a third runway at Tokyo Narita Airport, addresses those concerns.

DOT said it declined the joint applicants’ request for a grant of ATI because, as currently structured, the “agreement would not offer consumers any more benefits than they would be likely to obtain through ordinary commercial cooperation without ATI.”

When DOT grants two carriers ATI, it considers the likelihood that the new JV partners will add capacity in the market, which offers consumers benefits in terms of price, additional frequencies and larger aircraft. In denying the pair ATI, DOT pointed to Hawaiian’s recent moves to add capacity in the Hawaii-Japan market—including new nonstop service between Honolulu and Fukuoka, Japan—as evidence that “Hawaiian has the ability and incentive to increase capacity, without ATI, in response to market demand.”

Beyond capacity, DOT disputed the carriers’ arguments that they require ATI to successfully expand codesharing, finding such claims are undermined by the pair’s “already-proven success using both an interline relationship and … a codeshare relationship, to sell tickets on each other’s flights.” In terms of schedule coordination—the applicants had argued that ATI would result in greater synergies—DOT also found the carriers “do not provide evidence that their proposed changes could deliver substantial public benefits not available through existing schedule channels, or that they even require ATI to make changes to the existing schedules.”

“We are disappointed by the DOT’s preliminary ruling to not grant antitrust immunity to our joint venture application with Japan Airlines,” Hawaiian spokesman Alex Da Silva said in an emailed statement. “The tentative decision recognizes the consumer benefits of our joint venture, but it overlooks the importance of antitrust immunity that major global airline alliances already enjoy, harming a small US carrier like Hawaiian by preventing it from being able to compete on equal footing and offer more competitive choices to travelers between Hawaii, Japan and beyond. We look forward to emphasizing the undisputed consumer value of our application in our response to the US DOT.”

Interested parties will have 14 days to submit comments on the tentative award, and seven business days from that date to file replies that DOT will consider as it prepares a final decision on the proposed JV.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com