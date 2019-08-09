The US Department of Transportation (DOT) issued a final decision to award four US carriers a total of 12 new daily services to Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND). The Aug. 9 decision was unchanged from DOT’s tentative decision in May to award the routes to American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines. Delta, which had requested six routes, received five to Haneda from Atlanta; Detroit; Honolulu; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle. Delta will become the largest ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"DOT confirms award of 12 Tokyo Haneda routes" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.