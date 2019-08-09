The US Department of Transportation (DOT) issued a final decision to award four US carriers a total of 12 new daily services to Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND). The Aug. 9 decision was unchanged from DOT’s tentative decision in May to award the routes to American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines. Delta, which had requested six routes, received five to Haneda from Atlanta; Detroit; Honolulu; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle. Delta will become the largest ...