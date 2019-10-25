Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Qatar has revealed plans for its second phase of expansion, which will be split into two stages—Phases A and B.

Phase A will consist of the central concourse linking concourses D and E. Construction will begin by early 2020 and will increase the airport’s capacity from the current 30 million to more than 53 million passengers annually by 2022.

Phase B, which will be completed after 2022, will extend concourses D and E to further enhance the airport’s capacity to more than 60 million passengers.

“The expansion of Hamad International Airport is a vital part of the future success of the Qatar Airways Group, and of course of the country’s preparations to host the 2022 World Cup and beyond,” Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said.

“Plans for the phase two expansion focuses on capacity and passenger experience.”

“Our expansion has been designed to seamlessly integrate with the existing terminal, allowing smooth passenger flow and improving the overall passenger experience by minimizing travel distances for connections and providing clarity and intuitive wayfinding,” HIA COO Badr Mohammed Al Meer said.

“Our ultimate aim at HIA is to become a destination in our own right, not just a gateway.”

HIA said the terminal building would be the first airport in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to achieve a four-star Global Sustainability Assessment System rating, the first performance-based system in the MENA region, developed for rating buildings and infrastructures.

Significant features will include a new transfer area to help shorten passengers’ connection times and improve the overall transfer experience, as well as the central concourse that will accommodate nine additional widebody aircraft stands.

HIA expansion will also see the construction of a new cargo terminal to increase capacity to an estimated 3.2 million tons per year. This is scheduled for completion by 2023, with a footprint of 85,000 sqm across three levels as well as three mezzanine levels, providing approximately 323,000 sqm of floor area.

