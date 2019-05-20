Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport and American Airlines are teaming up to develop a sixth terminal at the American hub that could add as many as 24 gates.

The deal, announced May 20, calls for DFW to invest $3 billion in Terminal F, as well as another $500 million in improvements to Terminal C. The terminal could open by 2025, though much remains to be determined.

The new Terminal F would sit south of Terminal D and across from Terminal E. “The identified site south of Terminal D provides significant flexibility for phasing in the number of gates for Terminal F, with a long-term projection of up to 24 gates, as demand for additional facilities is warranted,” DFW and American said.

Design work will begin immediately. DFW and American plan to “explore several different options” for the new terminal’s layout, they said in a joint statement.

The funding would come from bonds, which would be repaid through airline rates and charges. “DFW and American expect the details to be finalized as part of a new airlines lease agreement for DFW that is being negotiated,” they said.

The improvements to Terminal C will include revamped check-in areas, security checkpoints and concessions spaces. Similar work has been done on terminals A, B, and E. Terminal C, one of the airport’s original facilities, opened in 1974.

The new terminal positions DFW to continue to play a key role in American’s growth. The Fort Worth-based carrier is scheduled to have 900 daily departures this summer after adding 100 flights through 15 new regional-jet gates. That growth is expected to account for 2% of the airline’s projected 2.5% year-over-year capacity increased in 2019.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com