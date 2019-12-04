Chile’s LATAM Airlines Group announced its three South American subsidiaries have entered into codeshare agreements with Delta Air Lines, representing the first step in implementing the two companies’ newly cemented partnership.

The new codeshares—between Atlanta-based Delta and LATAM’s Peruvian, Colombian and Ecuadorian subsidiaries—will go into effect during the first quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals. The companies are also strengthening their existing interline agreement, while planning to introduce frequent flyer program and lounge access reciprocity in the near future, LATAM said.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, the “LA” code of LATAM Airlines Peru will be incorporated into Delta flights to up to 74 destinations in the US and Canada, while Delta’s “DL” code will be added to LATAM Airlines Peru flights to up to 34 destinations in Peru and South America.

Delta’s code will also be added to LATAM Airlines Colombia flights to up to 13 Colombian destinations, as well as LATAM Airlines Ecuador flights to up to four Ecuadorian destinations. LATAM Airlines Ecuador’s code, in turn, will be included on Delta flights to up to 55 destinations in North America.

LATAM said it plans to establish codeshare relationships between Delta and its Chilean and Brazilian units in 2020.

The Chilean group will formally terminate all of its codeshare agreements with American Airlines, meanwhile, on Jan. 31, 2020. The agreements between LATAM and American regarding reciprocal frequent flyer and VIP lounge access will remain in effect until the former exits the oneworld alliance, currently scheduled for October 2020.

LATAM said it is considering departing oneworld at an even earlier date, adding that any changes “will be communicated in a timely manner.”

The two companies announced in September an agreement for Delta to acquire a 20% stake in LATAM, valued at $1.9 billion, though a tender offering priced at $16 per share. The public tender offer was launched Nov. 27 and will last 30 days. The strategic alliance is still subject to necessary government and regulatory approvals in the two countries.

