Budweis International Airport, located in the South Bohemian region of the Czech Republic, has opened its terminal as part of an audit-and-test phase that will lead to flight operations starting in spring 2020.

Budweis head of airline marketing and aviation development Dieter Pammer confirmed the 2020 schedule, but said the airport was not yet revealing its first airlines.

The new airport is the Czech Republic’s sixth international airport.

Budweis is located on a former air force base that was rededicated as a civil airport in 2008 and has since handled general aviation services and special flights.

The 5,000 sq m terminal was constructed in 18 months and is being billed as low cost, with landing fees that will be up to 40% lower than airports in Austria or Germany, Pammer said.

Located 195 km south of Prague and 90 km north of the Austrian airport Linz, a focus will be on facilitating cross-border traffic between the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany as well as on being a gateway to historic Czech destinations.

Terminal 1 will have an initial capacity of 100,000 passengers per year, but a modular architecture will allow for expansion. facilities could easily expand in the module construction form. The runway is 2,500 m long and 80 m wide.

“Our catchment area is around 2 million people. We have no slot problems and there is heavy passenger demand,” Pammer said.

