Austria’s Supreme Administrative Court has granted permission for Vienna Airport to add a third runway.

The airport, which has been considering a third runway since 1999, will now analyze the court decision and provide information about the next steps soon, airport operator Flughafen Wien AG said.

“An overly long process has come to a positive and incontestable decision. This decision ensures the long-term growth perspectives and competitiveness, not only for Vienna Airport but for the Austrian economy, industry, tourism and labor market,” Flughafen Wien board members Julian Jäger and Günther Ofner said in a statement.

In March 2018, the Federal Administrative Court gave the go-ahead for runway construction, and the following October, the Constitutional Court dismissed citizens’ complaints about the planned runway.

The airport is Austrian Airlines’ main hub and part of Lufthansa Group’s multi-hub strategy, which includes Zurich, Frankfurt and Munich.

Vienna Airport expects to handle 30 million passengers in 2019, up from 27 million last year.

