Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport new terminal 4 is slated for construction beginning in 2021, according to state-owned airport operator Angkasa Pura II.

The new terminal is expected to be completed by 2024—under the order of Indonesian president Joko Widodo—which will see cargo facilities moved into a single cargo hub.

Covering 130 hectares (321 acres) of land, it will be the capital’s largest terminal, which is expected to handle 45 million passengers annually, bringing airport capacity to 110 million. Currently, Indonesia’s largest airport handled 66.9 million passengers in 2018.

Angkasa Pura II is in the final evaluation stage for the designs by two consortiums and is expected to announce the winner by the end of 2019. The interior will reportedly feature “futuristic designs with local flavor,” featuring self-check in facilities, and “smart mobility, environment and security concepts.”

The company is still unsure with airlines will make use of the terminal, although Jakarta recently opened a dedicated LCC terminal in Terminal 2F, seeing carriers such as AirAsia, Philippine LCC Cebu Pacific, Qantas subsidiary Jetstar Airways and Lion Air moving to the new terminal.

