China Southern Airlines has signed a codeshare cooperation agreement with Qatar Airways, and pending approval, will begin Jan. 14, 2020.

Under the agreement, China Southern passengers will be able to purchase Qatar Airways flights on its website, or an authorized third-party channel, and transit via Doha to 80 other destinations in Middle East, Africa and Europe.

According to CAPA’s route capacity analyzer, the only service between China Southern’s Guangzhou hub and Beijing to Doha are by Qatar Airways, operating 3,619 and 2,590 weekly seats, respectively.

Qatar Airways acquired a 5% stake in China Southern in January this year, becoming the second foreign airline to hold shares in Chinese state-owned carriers. Since leaving SkyTeam alliance at the start of the 2019, China’s largest airline has been actively establishing new partnerships with other carriers, most recently signing another codeshare agreement with Finnair in May.

