Boeing 787s will be used on Juneyao’s long-haul routes.
Athens, Greece will likely be the next intercontinental destination for Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines, a company spokesperson said, as the privately owned carrier targets countries covered by Beijing’s Belt and Road economic program. Seeking niches to avoid direct competition, Juneyao will look for routes that other airlines are not serving, the spokesperson said. A Shanghai-Athens service would tick both boxes: no carrier is operating on the route, and Greece is cooperating with ...
