Further expanding a cooperation agreement inked in January, China Eastern Airlines, Air France and KLM have signed an expanded four-way MOU with Virgin Atlantic in Shanghai. The MOU aims to further promote air links and add more routes between Europe and China.

Planned to enter full force in 2020, the agreement will offer passengers an increased number of flights and routes between Europe and China, facilitated by mutual codesharing as well as competitive joint commercial propositions.

Based on the current joint-venture agreement, the Summer 2019 schedule comprises Air France’s 2X-daily Paris-Shanghai flights and 3X-weekly Paris-Wuhan services; KLM’s 12 Amsterdam-Shanghai flights per week; and China Eastern’s 2X-daily Shanghai-Paris, 4X-weekly Shanghai-Amsterdam, 3X-weekly Kunming-Paris and 3X-weekly Qingdao-Paris flights.

With Virgin Atlantic onboard, the arrangement will include a daily London Heathrow-Shanghai service and a reciprocal China Eastern route as well as 3X-weekly London Gatwick-Shanghai flights.

China Eastern began codeshare agreements with Air France and KLM in 2000 and 2011, respectively, and progressed to joint ventures in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

