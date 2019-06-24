Ukraine International Airlines is reviewing its hub system at Kiev Boryspil International Airport to improve efficiency and optimize its network.

“The hub is working well, but during the existing two arrival/departure waves the home airport is operating nearly at peak,” UIA CEO Yuri Miroshnikov told ATW. The current system has been in place for nearly seven years.

The hub system has also been affected by operational restrictions. UIA is banned from overflying Russian airspace, conflict areas in the Eastern-Ukraine and Crimea—which all impact its Middle Eastern and Asian routes, such as to Beijing, China.

“This scenario affects roughly half our destinations in the East and results in longer flying times from 20 min. up to one hour longer compared to the optimal route,” he said.

However, UIA is also faces operating issues in the West, because several European airports have night curfews and limited availability of services for passengers during night time.

“We are now evaluating what we can do better and more effectively at our hub, Miroshnikov said. “When we can get a better understanding, the network development and fleet plan will be reviewed.”

Miroshnikov also told ATW that joining a global alliance is not on the agenda: “We have operated for 26 years without joining any alliance, even when they became a trend. UIA has a number of bilateral codeshare agreements with members of different alliances. We don’t want to be restricted and limit ourselves with one particular alliance,” he said.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at