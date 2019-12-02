Cathay Pacific Airways plans to make further cuts in capacity next year as it continues to grapple with a demand slowdown prompted by Hong Kong’s civil unrest. The carrier had already announced in September that it would be reducing capacity in its upcoming winter season, as well as deferring some deliveries scheduled for 2020. However, the Hong Kong-based carrier has now revealed additional capacity cuts in a recent memo to staff. Cathay said these further reductions will see its ...