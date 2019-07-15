Cathay Pacific is set to expand its access to some key European cities, thanks to an expansion of its codeshare agreement with the Lufthansa Group.

The two airlines have agreed to codeshare on routes between Hong Kong and Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich, effective July 17. This adds to their existing codeshare agreements, which cover other routes.

Under the revision, the pair will place their codes on each other’s flights on two of the new routes. Cathay serves both Frankfurt and Zurich, and Lufthansa operates Hong Kong-Frankfurt. Lufthansa Group carrier Swiss International Air Lines serves Hong Kong Zurich.

While Lufthansa flies between Hong Kong and Munich, Cathay does not operate this route. As a result, the codeshare gives Cathay important nonstop access to Munich.

Cathay noted the new deal offers its customers more nonstop flight alternatives and improves connecting options.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com