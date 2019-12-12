Cathay Pacific Airways has agreed to temporarily take over its partner Air New Zealand’s (ANZ) Hong Kong flights, which will help ANZ cover for a shortage of international capacity.

Air New Zealand has been forced to cut back certain flights because some Boeing 787-9s have been taken out of service. The airline is one of several 787 operators that have been affected by issues with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

Hong Kong-based Cathay will operate Air New Zealand’s daily Auckland-Hong Kong flights for most of the first three months of 2020, using Airbus A350-900s and Boeing 777-300ERs. The Cathay aircraft will officially be chartered by Air New Zealand and operated by Cathay flight and cabin crews.

ANZ and Cathay already have a joint venture arrangement on the Auckland-Hong Kong route. Cathay will continue to operate its own flights on this route while it temporarily takes over the Air New Zealand flight.

The charter agreement will give ANZ “capacity flexibility” in its international fleet as it deals with the 787 engine issues, the carrier said. The extra aircraft from Cathay “will help fill the gaps in our schedule … in the coming weeks and it’s been beneficial to have our alliance partner Cathay Pacific step in and assist us at this busy time.”

The Air New Zealand Hong Kong flight will be operated by Cathay’s A350 from Jan. 6 to Jan. 19. It will be operated by Air New Zealand aircraft from Jan. 20 to Jan. 31, then by Cathay 777-300ERs through March 28.

