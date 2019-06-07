The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has released a list of international air route applications by local airlines, including Beijing Capital Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Juneyao Airlines and Shenzhen Airlines:

Beijing Capital is requesting Qingdao-Okinawa services.

China Eastern is applying for a twice-weekly Wenzhou-Milan service, starting October 2019.

Juneyao Airlines is requesting for 3X-weekly service from Shanghai to Manchester and Athens. The Manchester route is one of the most underserved routes between the two countries, and in World Routes held in Guangzhou, China, Manchester Airport executives said that market carries around 160,000 passengers annually. Juneyao is hoping to start the service from March 2020, using its Boeing 787-9. For two years, Air China was awarded rights to the route, but has yet to utilize it.

Shenzhen Airlines is applying for 7X-weekly flights from Nanchang to Osaka.

CAAC has also approved new routes from international airlines, with some coming from Russian carriers. Abakan-based charter carrier Royal Flight applied for routes from Moscow to Nanning and Chongqing; and Irkutsk-based IrAero aims to launch St. Petersburg Fuzhou, St. Petersburg-Hangzhou and Moscow-Hangzhou services.

Other notable route approvals are EgyptAir’s Cairo-Shanghai service and Spring Airlines Japan’s 7X-weekly Tokyo-Beijing service.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com