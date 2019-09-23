Chinese airlines have won permission to introduce or expand services to Paris and London, including two routes from imminently operational Beijing Daxing International Airport.

China Eastern Airlines is especially building up Paris services, adding two routes while increasing frequencies on a third, thanks to approval of applications for service rights by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

All three of China’s biggest airlines—the others being Air China and China Southern—will add services to London, thanks to the CAAC’s latest batch of approvals. Chinese airlines ordinarily submit applications for routes, and the CAAC approves them, only when foreign permission is also expected.

The authorizations for Paris and London capacity include connections to Beijing and Shanghai, even though both Chinese cities are served on those routes by Chinese airlines. The CAAC is increasingly willing to let two Chinese airlines compete on intercontinental routes, industry sources said; formerly, it was reluctant.

The agency said it has permitted China Eastern to open the route between Paris and Beijing Daxing, which is scheduled to enter service in the next two weeks. When the airline applied for the rights in March it said it wanted to fly daily and to commence doing so in January 2020.

The carrier has also won permission to connect Paris 4X-weekly with Nanjing, a large and prosperous city in eastern China. According to China Eastern’s application, the Nanjing service should commence in October, but Chinese airlines do not always open routes at the times they propose to the CAAC.

The agency is also permitting China Eastern to increase its daily flights on the Shanghai-Paris route to three from two. The airline applied to implement the increase in October.

CAAC has said it will reward airlines for making early moves to Daxing International from Beijing Capital International Airport. But this policy does not cover China Eastern, which has reduced its planned presence at the new airport and kept its Beijing-Shanghai services at Capital International.

Nonetheless, the airline, among five that applied in March for flight rights between Beijing and Paris, is the only one to have succeeded. The others were Air China, Capital Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Juneyao Airlines. Capital, China Southern and Juneyao all sought services from Daxing International; Air China wanted to increase its frequency at Capital International, its chief base, to three flights a day from two.

Air China has, however, been permitted to open 4X-weekly service between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and London Gatwick, competing with China Eastern’s twice-daily service to London Heathrow. Air China said it will begin the route Nov. 2, using Airbus A350s.

China Southern has been permitted to fly daily to London Heathrow from Daxing International. It sought permission to commence this month, but Daxing’s still-nebulous operational status made that impossible.

China Eastern is also adding a London service, a daily route from Kunming in southeastern China, which the airline proposed to open in October.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang