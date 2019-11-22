International Airlines Group (IAG) carrier British Airways (BA) has confirmed it will receive its first Boeing 787-10 in January 2020, which will initially operate to Atlanta, Georgia in the US.

BA chairman and CEO Alex Cruz announced the first 787-10 delivery date and inaugural route at a media event in London on Nov. 19.

“The delivery of our first 787-10 aircraft marks another significant milestone in our £6.5 billion ($8.4 billion) customer-investment plan,” Cruz said.

The type will enter commercial service on Heathrow-Atlanta in February 2020, operating with a four-class cabin, including a new eight-seat ‘First’ cabin that was initially designed for the 787-9.

“The aircraft comes fitted with British Airways’ recently unveiled business class seat Club Suite, in a 48-seat forward-facing ‘Club World’ cabin. The ‘World Traveller Plus’ cabin will offer 35 seats and the ‘World Traveller’ cabin, 165,” BA said.

BA has 12 787-10s on order, with six of these scheduled to arrive in 2020, joining its existing fleet of 12 787-8s and 16 787-9s.

Summarizing the year’s achievements, Cruz said BA has taken delivery of a dozen new aircraft in 2019 and relaunched services to Osaka in Japan after many years’ absence.

He added that BA is continuing to evaluate new destinations, as part of its strategy to strengthen connections between the UK and the rest of the world.

In 2019, BA also completed a cabin refresh on its London Gatwick based Boeing 777 fleet and a similar initiative is underway for the airline’s Heathrow based 777s.

